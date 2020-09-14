The Galveston Fishing Pier is open to anglers 24 hours a day. Here’s what it looks like this year

HOUSTON – There are so many great fishing spots in our area.

One hot spot is the Galveston Fishing Pier, located at 9001 Seawall Blvd. The pier opened in 1971 and has stood the test of time. However, the pier did suffer extensive damage caused by Hurricane Ike in 2008 and was shut down for a time.

Thousands of anglers make their way to the pier every year. It’s open 24 hours a day which makes it an ideal place to fish.

You don’t have to be an experienced fisherman either, those new to fishing are welcome, including kids. They have experience fishing guides on staff to help guide you through the experience.

