Texans GM Bill O’Brien says he will kneel with players during National Anthem

HOUSTON – Houston Texans head coach and general manager Bill O’Brien said he would take a knee during the National Anthem this season with his players.

O’Brien told the Houston Chronicle Friday, “Yeah, I’ll take a knee, I’m all for it.”

This comes a week after O’Brien gave an impassioned speech on a Zoom call with Houston media expressing his sadness over the brutal death of Houston-native George Floyd after a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for several minutes.

“The players have a right to protest, a right to be heard and a right to be who they are,” said O’Brien to the Houston Chronicle. “They’re not taking a knee because they’re against our flag. They’re taking a knee because they haven’t been treated equally in this country for over 400 years.”

O’Brien was part of a delegation of Texans players and executives to attend George Floyd’s funeral Tuesday, along with J.J. Watt and owner Cal McNair.