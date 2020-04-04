Former Rockets coach to be addedto the Basketball Hall of Fame

HOUSTON – Former Rockets Head Coach Rudy Tomjanovich will be elected into the 2020 Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

The official announcement will be made Saturday at 11 a.m. CT on ESPN.

Tomjanovich played for the Rockets from 1970 to 1981 and he coached from 1992 to 2003. He is responsible for the Rockets’ two NBA titles in 1994 and 1995, and he holds the most wins as a coach in franchise history.

Tomjanovich will be inducted in the 2020 class that includes the late Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett.

The actual ceremony is scheduled to take place on Aug. 28 to 30.