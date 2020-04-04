70ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (713) 778-4745.

70ºF

Sports

Former Rockets coach to be addedto the Basketball Hall of Fame

Aaron Lee / KPRC Sports Writer

Tags: Sports, Houston Rockets, Rudy Tomjanovich
LANDOVER, MD - CIRCA 1994: Head coach Rudy Tomjanovich of the Houston Rockets looks on against the Washington Bullets during an NBA basketball game circa 1994 at US Airways Arena in Landover, Maryland. Tomjanovich coached for the Rockets from 1992-2003. (Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images)
LANDOVER, MD - CIRCA 1994: Head coach Rudy Tomjanovich of the Houston Rockets looks on against the Washington Bullets during an NBA basketball game circa 1994 at US Airways Arena in Landover, Maryland. Tomjanovich coached for the Rockets from 1992-2003. (Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images) (1994 Focus on Sport)

HOUSTON – Former Rockets Head Coach Rudy Tomjanovich will be elected into the 2020 Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

The official announcement will be made Saturday at 11 a.m. CT on ESPN.

Tomjanovich played for the Rockets from 1970 to 1981 and he coached from 1992 to 2003. He is responsible for the Rockets’ two NBA titles in 1994 and 1995, and he holds the most wins as a coach in franchise history.

Tomjanovich will be inducted in the 2020 class that includes the late Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett.

The actual ceremony is scheduled to take place on Aug. 28 to 30.

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.