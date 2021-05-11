9 ways veterans often apply military thinking to everyday life

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

When you serve in the armed forces, lives rely on everyone working together toward a larger purpose.

Military thinking can also be very useful after serving, and veterans go on to excel in many areas. Here are some of those ways:

1. Veterans learn to be part of a team.

When you’re in the military, you trust your life to the people around you. In life or death situations, everyone has to do their jobs properly, without question or hesitation. In civilian life, this makes it easier to appreciate how important it is to have a team around that that can be trusted. Veterans are the perfect team member -- listening, acting and understanding what’s best for everyone.

2. Veterans become better listeners.

In the military, members learn to listen to, understand and obey those with more experience or seniority. Outside the military, this becomes extremely helpful, as they are more likely to pay attention when someone has something valuable to add, rather than just trying to get their own opinion across.

3. Veterans value the people around them.

When you’re trusting your life to a squad mate, that trust creates a very strong bond. It deepens friendships, camaraderie and the trust that’s placed in other people. Outside the military, it leads to holding tightly onto close friends, relying on them and developing closer ties with loved ones.

