In a year in which many have faced hardships, here’s a chance to spread some good

It won’t be long before we get a couple of cold spells, and while that sounds like an appealing reprieve from the heat we are oh-so familiar with, there are many who aren’t prepared for the change in weather.

For the 27th year, Sun & Ski Sports is stepping up to the plate to do what it can to make a difference for those who aren’t fortunate enough to have warm clothing during the colder months. And it’s a way in which the community members can share their warmth, too.

As we’ve attempted to navigate through 2020 amid a pandemic, it has been more trying for some than others. People have lost jobs, faced health problems or worse.

“This year is especially important,” said Tiffany Mass, Social Media Specialist with Sun & Ski Sports. “For those who are homeless or having a hard time making ends meet, even a cool night can be uncomfortable, and a cold night can be deadly.”

Sun & Ski Sports has partnered with Star of Hope for the Share Your Warmth clothing drive, which runs Oct. 13 through Nov. 2. It’s an easy but incredibly helpful way people can help others.

Here’s how it works:

Find gently used or new adult or children’s winter clothing -- anything that would be considered useful during the colder spells. Go to Sun & Ski Sports and find a donation bin at the front of the store where you can drop off your items.

It’s really that easy. But there’s more to it.

As a way of encouraging people to swing by and donate, the company wants to give its customers a chance to get one more added bonus.

At the donation bin, they can take pictures and share to social media publicly using #ShareYourWarmth @sunandskisports for a chance to win one of 60 Patagonia Better Sweater ¼-zip fleece. There will be two winners per Houston area Sun & Ski Sports store.

If you’re at the store and happen to shop inside, any purchase -- no matter the price -- will earn you Sun & Ski Cash to use in store beginning Nov. 3.

In a year in which many have had hardships, Sun & Ski Sports is just happy about “the fact that we’ve been able to really give back," Mass said.

Click here to learn more about the drive.