Rodents, pests will be searching for shelter soon. Here are the best ways to keep them out.

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Fall is a wonderful time; the weather cools and it’s a sign that the holidays are coming.

But it’s also a time when some rodents and pests that typically hang around outside will start heading indoors.

A few to be on the lookout for

Rats and mice: Rodents will begin looking for warmth, food and water. Once they are established inside the home, rats and mice can transmit disease, contaminate food and, over time, cause substantial damage to your eaves, electrical wiring and even the inside of your vehicles, according to ABC Home and Commercial Services.

Roaches: Did you know that, even in the cleanest conditions, roaches can find their way into the most difficult-to-reach spaces? They’re often searching for dark, damp places, and once there, they reproduce quickly. Because they can survive off just about any kind of organic matter, they can be a challenge to get rid of. They are also carriers of diseases like salmonella.

Spiders: They are always an issue in these parts, and no house is immune to them. And while they can perform their own kind of pest control inside your home, the biggest concern when it comes to spiders is that, should you get bitten by a black widow or brown recluse, it may require a trip to the doctor.

Keeping them away

So, how do you keep your home clear of pests and rodents? There are a few things you can do to help, according to the professionals:

Seal all food, including pet food, in tightly sealed containers.

Wipe down stovetops, tabletops, kitchen and bathroom counters, appliances and coffee tables after use.

Sweep, mop and vacuum regularly.

Regularly empty trash bins into receptacles outdoors, especially before going to bed.

Clear dishes and put them in the dishwasher shortly after use.

Repair any leaking sinks or faucets.

Empty out pet food and water bowls at night.

Keep general clutter to a minimum.

Professionals who know

While all of these efforts may help, the best way to be sure you won’t see pests and rodents roaming into your home is by letting the professionals handle it.

ABC Home and Commercial can visit your home and inspect the area, free of charge. During an inspection, a licensed inspector will:

Assess your current pest problems.

Identify pests and any related damage.

Evaluate any structural issues or sanitation practices that may be contributing to your pest problems.

Answer any questions you may have based on their findings.

Create a custom pest management plan based on your home inspection and needs.

While ridding your home of pests and rodents, you can rest easy knowing that the products are created with specialists whose main concern is the safety of you, your children and your pets. The company’s chem-free treatment is a more holistic approach.

