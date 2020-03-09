PHOTOS: Fans pranced throughout the Houston Rodeo on Go Tejano Day
HOUSTON – Texans had a blast at the annual Go Tejano Day at the Houston Rodeo.
The late Queen of Tejano Selena was officially inducted Sunday into the Star Trail of Fame at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. She becomes the first Latina to receive this honor.
The special ceremony was held 25 years after her final performance, which was at the Houston Rodeo in 1995.
Lots of fans expressed excitement to see Ramon Ayala at the concert Sunday night.
Check out these photos from the festival:
Did someone say #GoTejanoDay ? #HLSR got to see Ramon Ayala at the rodeo tonight 🇲🇽🤠 pic.twitter.com/hsWvUmpD8v— Sketel 🇯🇲 (@GailTheGossip_) March 8, 2020
We’re having a blast at Go Tejano Day at @RODEOHOUSTON ! Who’s coming down to see Ramon Alaya? #letsrodeo2020 #darrequipment #RODEOHOUSTON pic.twitter.com/KsspSRuzhj— Darr Equipment Co. (@DarrEquipmentCo) March 8, 2020
#gotejanoday #rodeohouston 🦃 pic.twitter.com/PFJpS6S2GI— Roger Martinez (@doroteo713) March 8, 2020
Here to see my all time childhood favorite, Ramon Ayala! So excited, thanks for the tickets mom and dad! Y’all are the best 🤠🌵 #GoTejanoDay #RodeoHouston pic.twitter.com/ausCQM7g0t— Jazmin (@LiddoJazz) March 8, 2020
A little to proud of this tiktok 😅 #RODEOHOUSTON #GoTejanoDay 🧡 pic.twitter.com/J7QxB76gDD— ℒℯℯ𝓈𝓁𝒾 (@lygtzz) March 9, 2020
Go Tejano Day at @RODEOHOUSTON was everything we expected and more! Great to see so many colleagues, friends and @iamramonayala pic.twitter.com/3xELcy77e9— Christina Morales (@RepMorales145) March 9, 2020
Go Tejano Day with my beautiful sister. #RODEOHOUSTON #rodeohouston500m #gotejano #Houston pic.twitter.com/mFib8U62K9— Tomas Fernandez Jr. (@Agboy81) March 8, 2020
#RodeoHouston #RamonAyala #GoTejanoDay 🤠 pic.twitter.com/qRAOaRASIX— ThatboyDanny (@lopezboy55) March 8, 2020
