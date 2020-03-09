PHOTOS: Fans pranced throughout the Houston Rodeo on Go Tejano Day

HOUSTON – Texans had a blast at the annual Go Tejano Day at the Houston Rodeo.

The late Queen of Tejano Selena was officially inducted Sunday into the Star Trail of Fame at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. She becomes the first Latina to receive this honor.

The special ceremony was held 25 years after her final performance, which was at the Houston Rodeo in 1995.

Lots of fans expressed excitement to see Ramon Ayala at the concert Sunday night.

Check out these photos from the festival:

Did someone say #GoTejanoDay ? #HLSR got to see Ramon Ayala at the rodeo tonight 🇲🇽🤠 pic.twitter.com/hsWvUmpD8v — Sketel 🇯🇲 (@GailTheGossip_) March 8, 2020

Here to see my all time childhood favorite, Ramon Ayala! So excited, thanks for the tickets mom and dad! Y’all are the best 🤠🌵 #GoTejanoDay #RodeoHouston pic.twitter.com/ausCQM7g0t — Jazmin (@LiddoJazz) March 8, 2020