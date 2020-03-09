Selena becomes first Latina inducted into Star Trail of Fame at the Houston Rodeo

HOUSTON – The late Queen of Tejano, Selena, was officially inducted Sunday into the Star Trail of Fame at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. The special ceremony was held 25 years after her final performance and on Go Tejano Day.

Selena made three rodeo appearances in 1993, 1994 and 1995. Her final performance in the purple jumpsuit broke rodeo records and is remembered fondly to this day.

“The images and sounds of that iconic performance are etched in my memory and collective conscience of her millions of fans,” said Joe Crowley, the president and CEO of the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo.

Selena was the ninth person inducted into the Star Trail of Fame, joining other music legends like Reba Mcentire, Brooks and Dunn, George Strait and Elvis Presley.

Selena’s brother A.B. Quintanilla III and sister Suzette Quintanilla were on hand during the unveiling of the ceremonial plaque outside the Houston Rodeo office at the NRG Center.

“What a great honor it is not just as an entertainer but as the first Latina to be inducted into this hall of fame,” Suzette said.

Although she is gone, Selena is certainly not forgotten, especially at the rodeo.

Many artists from Kacey Musgraves to Prince Royce to Cardi B that have taken to the revolving rodeo stage and paid tribute to the bicultural icon.

Just last week, bilingual singer Becky G honored Selena. She sang some of Selena’s greatest hits, while images of 1995 performance played on the big screen.

“It just shows that Selena’s legacy and the love of her, her music isn’t going anywhere,” Suzette said.

Here is a video from Selena’s last performance at the Houston Rodeo: