News 2 Know: Temple retrial continues, suspects ID's in 2 recent shootings and more

Weather
The much-anticipated cold front we've been advertising for almost a week has finally passed through. On Tuesday night, a north breeze will pull drier air into the region. This evening will feel wonderful. Many places in southeast Texas will wake up to temperatures in the 60s. Check Eric's full forecast for more.
'He's gonna pay for his crimes': Suspect ID'd in slaying of woman riding with husband
A suspect has been identified in the shooting death of a woman who was killed last week while riding in an SUV with her husband.
3 teens arrested in connection with fatal shooting of 16-year-old in Cleveland
Three teens were arrested for the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old boy who was shot near a gas station Wednesday in Cleveland, police said.
What happened Tuesday in retrial of David Temple
Testimony continued in court Tuesday in the retrial of David Temple.
Megachurch pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell's co-defendant pleads guilty to fraud
The man who is a co-defendant with Houston Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell in a case accusing them of defrauding investors of millions of dollars pleaded guilty Tuesday to wire fraud.
Ben Taub Hospital under scrutiny, investigation for violating standards for patients care
Harris Health System's Ben Taub hospital is facing sanctions from state and federal regulators after a patient died in the emergency center bathroom after waiting more than 24 hours for care.
On this day
In 1995, comet Hale-Bopp was discovered. It would become visible to the naked eye about a year later.
