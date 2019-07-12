Rockets trade Chris Paul to Thunder for Russell Westbrook

Getty Images

HOUSTON - The Houston Rockets traded Chris Paul and future draft picks to the Oklahoma City Thunder for Russell Westbrook.

The Rockets traded several players to the Los Angeles Clippers in order to get Paul before the 2017-18 season. In his first season in Houston, the point guard helped lead the Rockets to a 65-win season, a franchise record.

In Paul's two seasons in Houston, the Rockets lost to the Warriors in the Western Conference finals and semifinals, respectively. Paul started 58 games in each of his two seasons with the Rockets.

The trade reunites Westbrook and James Harden, who were teammates when the Thunder lost to the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals in the 2011-12 season.

Pick details

The Rockets gave up two first-round picks and also swapped two picks with the Thunder.

What Rockets are saying

Rockets guard Eric Gordon reacted to the trade on Twitter.

👀 — Eric Gordon (@TheofficialEG10) July 12, 2019

Rockets forward Nene also took to Twitter with a reaction after the deal was announced. His reaction was identical to Gordon's.

👀 — Nene Hilario (@NeneHilario42) July 12, 2019

J.J. Watt tweets about trade

Welcome to Houston @russwest44 🚀 — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) July 12, 2019

