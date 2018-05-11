Wounded Warrior Soldier Ride encourages fitness, recovery

HOUSTON - The Wounded Warrior Soldier Ride is a multiday bicycling program that introduces cycling into the veterans' fitness routines as they push themselves on their road to recovery.

They began their ride Friday at the Johnson Space Center.

With many NASA employees cheering them on, the wounded warriors embarked on a 15-mile ride around the NASA complex.

Soldier Ride takes veterans across the nation visiting dozens of American cities, including New York City, Chicago, San Diego, Portland, Pittsburgh and Washington, D.C., where the president welcomes them at the White House.

"I did my first one about five years ago and it changed my life for the better. Cycling is my thing now. And so I'm here today to show the folks that do it that, hey, your work pays off," said veteran Patrick Smith.

"We have a number of veterans that work at JSC some are active still and some have served and we got a lot of folks who have family members who have served," said Mike Hess, the associate center director at JSC. "So it's important for us to honor those that have and we're happy to host programs like the Wounded Warriors, (it's a) real honor to have them come through."

It's important to point out there are different Wounded Warrior groups doing the Soldier Ride in different cities across the country so they won't bike from here to Chicago, for example.

On Saturday, they will do another 15-mile bike ride around the city of Houston and have lunch with Houston firefighters.

