Allies hope to bond, look beyond virus at G-7 summit in UK

FILE - In this Aug. 25, 2019, file photo, French President Emmanuel Macron, center, U.S. President Donald Trump, right, Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, second right, Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, second left, German Chancellor Angela Merkel , center left, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Italy's Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, rear right, and European Council President Donald Tusk attend a session during the G7 summit in Biarritz, southwestern France. Helping countries recover from the coronavirus pandemic will be at the top of the agenda for the Group of Seven summit when Johnson welcomes President Joe Biden and the leaders of France, Germany, Italy, Japan and Canada to the cliff-ringed Carbis Bay beach resort in southwestern England on Friday, June 11. (Philippe Wojazer/Pool via AP, File)

LONDON – There will be roundtable meetings, one-on-one chats and a group photo against a picturesque backdrop. When leaders of some of the world’s richest nations meet Friday at the English seaside for a three-day Group of Seven summit, much of the choreography will be familiar.

But the world has changed dramatically.

Since the G-7 last met two years ago, the coronavirus pandemic has killed more than 3.7 million people and decimated economies with lockdowns and layoffs. A planned G-7 meeting in the United States last year was postponed, then canceled.

So when British Prime Minister Boris Johnson welcomes U.S. President Joe Biden and the leaders of France, Germany, Italy, Japan and Canada to the cliff-ringed Carbis Bay beach resort in southwest England, pandemic recovery — “building back better,” in a phrase both Biden and Johnson like — will top the agenda.

Johnson said the meeting would help move on from “a miserable period of competition and squabbling” that marked the early response to the pandemic.

Before the pandemic, Johnson planned this to be a climate-dominated summit. He had wanted to make it a major staging post to November’s international COP26 meeting on climate change in Glasgow, eliciting ambitious targets for slashing carbon emissions and expanding green industries.

That's still on the agenda, but the meeting will be dominated by COVID-19, with discussions focusing on physical and economic recovery and building resilience against future pandemics. Lest anyone forget that the virus is still raging, there will be daily coronavirus tests for politicians, diplomats, staff and journalists at the summit.

Britain has been a leader in vaccinating its population, with over three-quarters of adults having received a first dose, and Johnson will urge G-7 leaders to aim to vaccinate the world by the end of 2022.

