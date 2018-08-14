Who is responsible now that owner of foundation company is dead?

A Titan Foundations and Elevation sign is seen on the ground on July 25, 2018.

HOUSTON - Flood victims who paid a company to raise their homes are now in a hole, out of hundreds of thousands of dollars.

"This was worse than the actual being flooded itself," homeowner Robert Raphael said.

As Channel 2 Investigates first revealed, the owner of Titan Foundations is dead. And now there's a web of finger-pointing.

"How did he present himself to you?" KPRC2 reporter Brandon Walker asked resident James Long.

"He sat in my home and represented himself as a co-owner and representative of Titan," Long said.

Who is responsible for cleaning up this million-dollar mess? KPRC2 uncovers the documents showing who could be responsible and who should pay, tonight at 10 p.m.

