DA drops most charges against Austin police officers accused of excessive force in 2020 protests

Demonstrators gathered outside Austin Police headquarters to protest against law enforcement violence toward people of color on June 4, 2020.

The Travis County district attorney dismissed criminal charges against a majority of Austin police officers accused of excessive force during May 2020 protests over police brutality and social justice, the office announced Monday afternoon.

Instead of pursuing those charges, District Attorney José Garza also announced his office and the city of Austin have requested the U.S. Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division investigate the police response to the protests. Garza was elected months after the 2020 protests on a platform to hold police accountable for abuse.

Of the 21 police officers charged with aggravated assault during the 2020 protests, 17 officers have been cleared of charges, according to the Austin American-Statesman, who first reported the development.

“These announcements will allow police officers, whose lives were upended by the indictments, to return to their services to our community,” Austin Mayor Kirk Watson said in a statement Monday. “And the request for a targeted third-party performance review is meant to enhance transparency for our community and inform future actions as we continue our focus on building respect and trust for our police.”

This is a developing story, check back for updates.