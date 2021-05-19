As Texas prepares to execute Quintin Jones for murdering his great-aunt, his relatives hope for last-minute reprieve

Texas is set to execute Quintin Jones on Wednesday evening. If it proceeds, it will be the state’s first execution of the year and its second during the coronavirus pandemic, an unusual lull in the state with the busiest death chamber.

Jones, now 41, was sentenced to death in 2001 in Tarrant County after he beat his 83-year-old great-aunt, Berthena Bryant, to death with a baseball bat after she refused to lend him more money, according to court records. He said he was on drugs.

But in the two decades since he has been on Texas’ death row, Bryant’s sole surviving sibling has forgiven Jones, her grandnephew who she says is filled with remorse and grew into a different person. In a clemency petition asking the state pardons board and governor to commute his sentence to life in prison, she and Jones’ twin brother pleaded for the state not to victimize them again.

“Because I was so close to Bert, her death hurt me a lot. Even so, God is merciful,” Mattie Long wrote in an affidavit. “Quintin can’t bring her back. I can’t bring her back. I am writing this to ask you to please spare Quintin’s life.”

On Tuesday, the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles unanimously voted against delaying Jones’ execution or changing his sentence to life in prison. Gov. Greg Abbott could still delay the execution by 30 days without a board recommendation, but he has never done so.

The board rarely recommends clemency, and Texas governors grant it even less often. Since Abbott took office in 2015, Texas has executed more than 50 people. But there are similarities in the cases of Jones and the one death row prisoner whose life Abbott spared, which gave Jones’ supporters hope.

Thomas Whitaker had also been sentenced to death for his relatives’ murders, with a surviving family member of both the victims and murderer begging for mercy.

In 2018, after a unanimous recommendation from the parole board, the governor stopped Whitaker’s execution within an hour of his scheduled death. Whitaker, a 41-year-old white man, was sentenced to death for the 2003 shooting deaths of his mother and brother in Fort Bend County. He had planned the murders of his family members with his roommate, who shot the victims as they all came home from dinner one evening. Whitaker’s father, Kent, was also shot, but survived.

