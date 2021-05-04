Tensions boil at UT-Austin over "The Eyes of Texas", where students are refusing to work and a man with a gun crashed a virtual event

Student tour guides at UT-Austin are going on strike this week over a debate about whether to remove a plaque in the Admissions Welcome Center with "The Eyes of Texas" lyrics on it. Credit: Eddie Gaspar/The Daily Texan

Dozens of students at the University of Texas at Austin who give campus tours to prospective Longhorns are refusing to work this week over a dispute about a plaque with “The Eyes of Texas” lyrics hanging in the Admissions Welcome Center.

The dustup over the plaque is the latest example of UT-Austin officials standing by “The Eyes” over pleas that the university distance itself from the song because it originated at a minstrel show where students likely wore Blackface.

It’s also the latest in a series of clashes over the school’s alma mater song in a nearly yearlong controversy that has frequently pit administrators and alumni against students. Recently, nearly 180 faculty have signed a new petition calling for the song’s removal.

Just this week, a threatening incident was reported to UT-Austin police where a student-led online event about “The Eyes of Texas” was crashed by an unknown man on camera wearing a bandana over his mouth and nose and who appeared to be loading a large gun.

UT-Austin officials did not respond to a request for comment about the incidents, nor did they respond to written questions.

Students say protests over the song are not going away. Kendall Walker, a UT-Austin senior who is part of the student strike in the admissions office, said she thinks administrators wrongly assumed the issue would die down after the school formed a committee this past year to study the song’s origins. UT-Austin President Jay Hartzell has repeatedly affirmed that the university will keep the song.

