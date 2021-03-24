Cougar from a Texas wildlife organization tests positive for COVID-19

WYLIE, Texas – A cougar at a Dallas-area wildlife rescue organization specializing in exotic cats tested positive for COVID-19, becoming the first in its species to become infected, KXAS reported.

In-Sync Exotics, who houses tigers, cougars and other types of cats in their sanctuary told KXAS the cougar was sedated during a routine veterinary check-up. The veterinarian performed a nasal swab to test for COVID-19 and results had come back positive.

The wildlife rescue organization also had three tigers test positive for the virus, according to KXAS.

Ad

The organization told KXAS all four cats, including the cougar, are being closely monitored for any symptoms and are being quarantined for the health and safety of visitors and staff.

There had been no cases of feline-to-human transmission from COVID-19, KXAS reported.