Texas is one of the worst states for women, survey finds

The flag of the state of Texas flaps in the wind in Rosenberg, Texas, in this undated file image.

HOUSTON – A recent survey ranks Texas as one of the worst states for women in terms of economy and well-being.

The report from WalletHub, surveyed 50 states, including D.C., across 25 key metrics, including median earnings by state, education and homicide rates. Texas is ranked 45th overall, according to the report.

Texas was ranked lowest in women who voted in the 2016 Presidential Election, preventative health care such as contraception and have the most uninsured women in the country.

The highest ranking reported for Texas was 17th for the best quality of women’s hospitals, according to the report.

Minnesota, Maine and Vermont rounded up the top 3 best states for women, while Arkansas, Alabama, and Mississippi finished at the bottom of the list.

See where each state landed on the list in the map below. You can learn more on how Texas was ranked in the report here.