Live updates: Dallas local officials say violence and vandalism won't be tolerated from protesters

Police officers on horseback are among a crowd gathered to protest protest the deaths of George Floyd and Mike Ramos, in Austin on May 30, 2020. Eddie Gaspar/The Texas Tribune

Here's what you need to know Sunday:

Dallas local leaders condemn violence

Dallas leaders condemn vandalism and violence

In Dallas, hundreds of protesters on Friday night marched in honor of George Floyd, a Minneapolis black man who died in custody after a police officer knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes. Some protesters damaged properties, took from businesses and vandalized cars, according to the Dallas Morning News, while many other protesters demonstrated peacefully.

On Saturday, Mayor Eric Johnson and Police Chief U. Renee Hall said the violence would not be tolerated.

“But we also unfortunately saw some reckless behavior from a small group of people whose agendas had nothing to do with human rights or civil rights,” Johnson said, according to the Dallas Morning News. “They exploited a collective cry for help for their own personal gain by looting. They chose to destroy things at a time when we should be building each other up, and we just can’t allow that. Not in Dallas.” — Rebekah Allen

