Tejas Chocolate & BBQ owners to open new burger joint

Owners of Tejas Chocolate & Barbecue have their sights set on a new location for their new venture: Tejas Burger Joint. The restaurant is slated to open before the end of summer 2019.

Owner Scott Moore said the idea for a burger location came to him after a quick yet positive response to a burger placed on the barbecue menu.

But, before we dive into where the restaurant is going, let's look at its history.

Moore said he and other owners, his wife Michelle Holland and his brother Greg Moore, opened Tejas Chocolate & Barbecue in October 2015. To help supplement their "chocolate-making habit" Moore said they began selling barbecue on the side.

When the Texas Monthly picked up their barbecue and placed it sixth on the list for the best in the state, Moore said that's when things really started to heat up. Lines were out the door and the restaurant was selling out every day, prompting them to put things in gear.

To supplement a midweek slump in sales, Moore said they added a smokehouse burger to the barbecue menu, which exploded in popularity: "It was an instant hit," he said.

With the increased attention to the restaurant's burgers, Moore said a "for sale" sign in front of 214 W. Main St. in Tomball dream for a second location into a reality. The new location is the former Mustard Seed Kitchen.

The gray building on Main Street sports yellow doors and a newly named "burger tree." The two will help the new location stand out, nestled between a karate studio and a boutique.

The new location is slated to open before the end of this summer.

If you'd like to go check it out for yourself, the locations are below:

200 N. Elm St. -- Tejas Chocolate & Barbecue

214 W. Main St. -- (to be officially opened as) Tejas Burger Joint

