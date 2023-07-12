Biden to make make case for NATO’s ‘vital’ role in Vilnius speech

VILNIUS, LITHUANIA - JULY 11: U.S. President Joe Biden attends the opening high-level session of the 2023 NATO Summit on July 11, 2023 in Vilnius, Lithuania. The summit is bringing together NATO members and partner countries heads of state from July 11-12 to chart the alliance's future, with Sweden's application for membership and Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine as major topics on the summit agenda. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

President Joe Biden will seek to boost his image as an international coalition builder in a speech Wednesday, following two days of high-stakes meetings with leaders at a NATO summit.

The event here will test Biden’s promise upon taking office to repair America’s international relationships, which include NATO, the 31-country mutual defense pact forged in the aftermath of World War II. Top of the agenda was Russia’s war in Ukraine, which has raged on NATO’s doorstep for close to 18 months.

A White House official previewed Biden’s remarks at Vilnius University on Wednesday, promising a “memorable” speech that would highlight “the strength of the NATO alliance and how it remains a force for global security and stability.”

“The president will talk about how the widespread support for Ukraine is reflective of the value of our alliances and partnerships, which he has revitalized since taking office,” Amanda Sloat, the National Security Council’s Europe director, said.

