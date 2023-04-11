Joe Biden on 2024 presidential run: ‘I plan on running’

President Joe Biden told Al Roker on TODAY during a quick chat at the annual White House Easter egg roll that he plans on running for reelection in 2024.

“I plan on running Al, but we’re not prepared to announce it yet,” Biden said alongside first lady Jill Biden.

Biden, 80, let the news slip early Monday after Al asked how many more White House Easter egg events he planned on participating in, nudging the president to say whether he had eyes on a second term.

Read this story in its entirety on today.com.