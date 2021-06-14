US Catholic bishops meet amid divisions on Communion policy

f FILE - In this May 1, 2020, file photo, Archbishop Jose H. Gomez leads a livesteam service at an empty Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels in Los Angeles. In a May 22, 2021 memo, Gomez confirmed that the issue of whether or not to press ahead with an initiative that could at least implicitly - rebuke President Joe Biden for receiving Communion while supporting abortion rights, would be on the national meeting's agenda. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, Pool, File)

When U.S. Catholic bishops convene virtually for a national meeting Wednesday, they will be divided ideologically as well as physically. They’re split over whether to press ahead with an initiative that could — at least implicitly — rebuke President Joe Biden for receiving Communion while supporting abortion rights.

For a body that strives to appear unified and fraternal, it’s a highly contentious issue, testing the extent to which the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops can work constructively with the Biden administration and whether bishops heed appeals for restraint from Pope Francis and the Vatican.

“If this vote proceeds despite warnings from the Vatican and opposition from many American bishops, it will only underscore how conference leadership puts its own political priorities before church unity and the pastoral model of Pope Francis,” said John Gehring, Catholic program director at the Washington-based clergy network Faith in Public Life.

At stake during the three-day meeting is a proposal that the USCCB’s doctrine committee draft a statement on the meaning of Communion in the life of the Church that would be submitted for a vote at a future meeting. Conservative bishops pushing for such a statement want it to signal to Biden and other Catholic politicians that support of abortion rights should disqualify them from receiving Communion.

“There is danger to one’s soul if he or she receives the body and blood of our Lord in an unworthy manner,” Archbishop Samuel Aquila of Denver, one of those advocating for action, asserted recently. He targeted his warning at “those in prominent positions who reject fundamental teachings of the Church and insist that they be allowed to receive Communion.”

Yet among the 273 active bishops in the U.S., there are scores who oppose any swift or aggressive action on the issue.

Nearly 70 of them, including several cardinals, last month signed a letter to USCCB president and Los Angeles Archbishop José Gomez urging him to delay the discussion until the bishops may convene in person. Citing an appeal from the Vatican to proceed carefully and collegially, the letter said bishops should first hold discussions in regional gatherings.

However, Gomez confirmed in a memo May 22 that the topic would be on the national meeting's agenda.

