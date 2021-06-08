Democrats push bill aimed at family that owns Purdue Pharma

FILE - In this April 1, 2021 file photo, Mass. Attorney General Maura Healey, right, responds to questions from reporters during a news conference in Boston. A congressional committee heard grievances Tuesday, June 8, 2021 against the owners of OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma amid a longshot effort to advance legislation that would keep them from using the corporate bankruptcy process as a shield for personal liability. Healey said she would like to see the bill adopted before an Aug. 9 hearing on Purdue's restructuring plan. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, file)

A congressional committee heard grievances Tuesday against the owners of OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma as it considered longshot legislation that would keep them from using a corporate bankruptcy as a shield for personal liability.

Rep. Carolyn Maloney called two state attorneys general, opioid activists and an author to lay out the case against members of the Sackler family who own the Connecticut-based pharmaceutical giant, which has twice pleaded guilty to criminal charges related to marketing OxyContin.

Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden, a Republican, said the Sacklers are standing in the way of seeking justice for the victims of opioid addiction and their families.

“The Sacklers are using Purdue’s corporate bankruptcy as a tactic to hide behind and protect themselves from personal liability and accountability,” he told members of the House Oversight and Reform Committee, addressing them remotely. “They have kept my case away from an Idaho judge and an Idaho jury.”

Facing nearly 3,000 lawsuits from state and local governments across the U.S. over the toll of opioids, Purdue filed for bankruptcy protection in 2019 as a way to reach a settlement.

As part of the bankruptcy process, debtors receive protection from lawsuits. Some bankruptcy courts, including the one in White Plains, New York, where Purdue filed for protection, also are willing to allow protections for non-debtors.

Maloney’s bill, dubbed the SACKLER Act, would prohibit the protections for non-debtors. The bill could leave family members open to facing lawsuits that more than 20 other attorneys general have filed seeking to hold them individually accountable for the opioid epidemic.

Under the bankruptcy plan being considered, Sackler family members would give up ownership of the company, with profits used to battle the addiction crisis. The family also would contribute nearly $4.3 billion over time to abate the opioid crisis and pay individuals harmed by it. That’s in addition to more than $200 million family members are paying the U.S. government in a separate settlement over opioids.

