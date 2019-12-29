Mayor Sylvester Turner, former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg attend church service in northwest Houston

HOUSTON – Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg and Steve Benjamin, the mayor of Columbia, South Carolina, attended a 10 a.m. church service in Houston Sunday morning.

The politicians visited The Church Without Walls at 5725 Queenston Blvd in northwest Houston. Ralph Douglas West is the founding pastor of the church.

This morning, @TCWWHouston welcomed former Mayor @MikeBloomberg and @SteveBenjaminSC as they took time to worship with us today and visit Houston.



I appreciate Pastor @ralphdwest, @aturner4545, and my fellow church members for welcoming them at our 10am service. pic.twitter.com/XniciPUXix — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) December 29, 2019

I’m honored to have had the chance to address the @TCWWHouston this morning - thanks to Dr. @RalphDWest, First Lady @SherettaWest, and the entire church family for giving me such a warm welcome today. pic.twitter.com/1IG8Uhde99 — Mike Bloomberg (@MikeBloomberg) December 29, 2019

Bloomberg, a Democratic presidential candidate, is also going door-to-door in Houston Sunday.

Bloomberg had lunch with local elected officials and community leaders. Then, he knocked on doors and spoke with voters in Houston with Dr. Eliz Markowitz, who is running for State House District 28.

Texas is a key battleground state in the 2020 Presidential election, according to the Bloomberg campaign.

This is Bloomberg’s second trip to Texas since announcing his campaign in late November. He went to Plano on Dec. 7 to address the State Democratic Executive Committee Meeting of the Texas Democratic Party.

The campaign said it has committed to registering 500,000 voters from traditionally underrepresented groups.