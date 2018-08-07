Pasadena police seek help finding suspect accused of killing 83-year-old man

Surveillance photos were released by the Pasadena Police Department of the man wanted in connection with the slaying of 83-year-old Pedro Munive.

PASADENA, Texas - Pasadena police are asking for the public's help identifying the man they said is responsible for killing an 83-year-old man on Sunday.

WATCH: Pasadena surveillance video of Pedro Munive's killing suspect

Around 6:45 a.m., in the 4200 block of Shaver Street, police said the body of Pedro Munive was found near a vehicle. Munive had injuries to his head, police said.

KPRC2 A photo of Pedro Munive, the 83-year-old man who was killed in Pasadena on Aug. 5, 2018.

Police are searching for a suspect who was seen on surveillance video in the area. He is described as being Hispanic, about 5 feet, 8 inches to 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds. Police said he has tattoos on his left arm.

Police are asking anyone with information about the man in the video to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477). A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information that leads to the charging and/or arrest of the man.

