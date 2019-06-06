'No stone unturned': Acevedo says investigation of Maleah Davis' death is ongoing

HOUSTON - Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said Thursday his detectives are conducting an effective and thorough investigation into the death of Maleah Davis.

The chief spoke briefly about the case of the 4-year-old Houston girl who was missing for more than a month before her remains were found along a rural road hundreds of miles away.

“Cowards with no soul just dumped her like she’s roadkill, and I’m just grateful we were able to bring her home,” Acevedo said.

Maleah’s remains were found after community activist Quanell X said her stepfather, Derion Vence, who is being held in jail on an evidence tampering charge, confessed to dumping her body in Arkansas.

Acevedo said he is not worried about whether Vence’s confession will stand up in court.

“When he told Quanell X, we already knew who the suspect was,” Acevedo said.

As for other suspects, Acevedo said the department’s investigation will look into all angles of the case, including allegations of abuse or institutional failings.

“We want to leave no stone unturned to get to the bottom of what happened to that child,” Acevedo said.

Medical examiners are still working to determine the cause and manner of Maleah’s death.

