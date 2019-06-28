News 2 Know: UH pole vaulter killed in boating crash, 18-wheeler to remain in river and more

Good evening from Click2Houston.com.
Weather
There were heavy downpours over Tomball, Waller County and Lake Livingston on Thursday. Showers died down in the early evening and overnight. Friday morning remains dry. There's only a 20% shower chance Friday with the next really wet day being Sunday. Check Frank's full forecast for more.
Big rig crash
18-wheeler that flew off East Freeway bridge will stay in river for now
An early morning crash sent an 18-wheeler flying off a bridge in east Harris County.
Deadly boating accident
UH student-athlete killed in boating accident
Robert Platt, a University of Houston student and pole vaulter, died in a boating accident in Austin Wednesday evening, the university said on its website.
51 arrested in operation
Firefighter, teacher among 51 arrested as part of 'Operation: Broken Heart'
A teacher and a former Houston Fire Department captain were among the 51 people arrested as part of an operation aimed at people accused of being involved in sexual crimes against children, authorities said.
Woman sentened
Woman to get 19 years in prison for 2018 crash that killed mother, child
A woman charged in a crash that killed a mother and her 3-month-old son last year will be sentenced to 19 years in prison next month.
On this day
In 1994, Aerosmith became the first major band to let fans download a full new track free from the internet.
