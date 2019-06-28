News 2 Know: UH pole vaulter killed in boating crash, 18-wheeler to remain in river and more

Good evening from Click2Houston.com.

Thursday was also National Bomb Pop Day. Seems pretty fitting considering how warm it is outside.

Let’s wrap up your day with a look at the forecast.

----------

Weather

There were heavy downpours over Tomball, Waller County and Lake Livingston on Thursday. Showers died down in the early evening and overnight. Friday morning remains dry. There's only a 20% shower chance Friday with the next really wet day being Sunday. Check Frank's full forecast for more.

Big rig crash

18-wheeler that flew off East Freeway bridge will stay in river for now

An early morning crash sent an 18-wheeler flying off a bridge in east Harris County.

Read more

Deadly boating accident

University of Houston Athletics Robert Platt, a University of Houston student and athlete was killed Wednesday in Austin as a result of a boating accident, officials said.

UH student-athlete killed in boating accident

Robert Platt, a University of Houston student and pole vaulter, died in a boating accident in Austin Wednesday evening, the university said on its website.

Read more

51 arrested in operation

KPRC A teacher and a Houston firefighter were among the 51 people arrested as part of an operation aimed at people accused of being involved in sexual crimes against children, authorities said.

Firefighter, teacher among 51 arrested as part of 'Operation: Broken Heart'

A teacher and a former Houston Fire Department captain were among the 51 people arrested as part of an operation aimed at people accused of being involved in sexual crimes against children, authorities said.

Read more

Woman sentened

KPRC

Woman to get 19 years in prison for 2018 crash that killed mother, child

A woman charged in a crash that killed a mother and her 3-month-old son last year will be sentenced to 19 years in prison next month.

Read more

On this day

Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Songwriters Hall Of Fame Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith

In 1994, Aerosmith became the first major band to let fans download a full new track free from the internet.

----------

That’s all for now. We’ll see you over at Click2Houston.com.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.