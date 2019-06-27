UH student athlete killed in boating accident

Robert Platt, a University of Houston student and athlete was killed Wednesday in Austin as a result of a boating accident, officials said.

HOUSTON - Robert Platt, a University of Houston student and pole vaulter died in a boating accident in Austin Wednesday evening, the university said on its website.

Platt, from Sugar Land, had just finished his sophomore year and was ranked eighth in pole vault at the Reveille Invitational this past season. His outdoor career best was 15-3.5. at the Texas A&M Alumni Master.

Robert Platt's mother, Kaddie Platt, was the UH Women's volleyball coach from 2012-2019.

Platt's cause of death is under investigation. KXAN reports that eight other people were on the boat at the time of the crash, but they were not injured.

Investigators said the crash happened on the Colorado arm of the lake near Legends and they were still in the process of determining what happened.

An autopsy was scheduled for Thursday.

Funeral arrangements are pending, the university said on its website.

Platt graduated from George Ranch High School before joining the University of Houston Track & Field program.

"I cannot express how devastated everyone in the Houston Track & Field program is. Robert was an outstanding young man, and our team was blessed to have him as a part of it for two years," Track & Field Head Coach Leroy Burrell said in a statement. "We share our condolences with Kaddie, their family and friends, and all who knew and loved Robert."

