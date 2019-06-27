Woman to get 19 years in prison for 2018 crash that killed mother, child

KPRC

HOUSTON - A woman charged in a crash that killed a mother and her 3-month-old son last year will be sentenced to 19 years in prison next month.

Harris County prosecutors said 21-year-old Veronica Rivas pleaded guilty Wednesday to two counts of intoxication manslaughter in connection with the Feb. 28, 2018, Gulf Freeway feeder road crash that killed 36-year-old Shayla Joseph and her son, Braylan.

Investigators said Rivas, who was 20 at the time of the crash, was traveling more than 90 mph when she crashed into Joseph’s vehicle.

Rivas had a blood-alcohol content of 0.21, more than twice the legal limit, investigators said.

Prosecutors said Rivas will be formally sentenced July 12.

Three others were charged in connection with the crash after prosecutors said it was determined they provided Rivas with alcohol.

