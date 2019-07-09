News 2 Know: Severe weather threat, brawl at Disneyland and more

Good evening from Click2Houston.com.

Weather

The KPRC 2 Severe Weather Team is watching an area of low pressure in Georgia that will be sliding south into the Gulf of Mexico by Wednesday. As this happens, the system could develop into a tropical system in the Gulf as early as Thursday. Check Frank's forecast here.

Severe weather threat

Frank's Weather Or Not: An Alicia Reset?

For those of you who don't remember, Alicia in 1983 formed on a cold front in August (just like this one promises to do in July) and was steered by High Pressure toward the Texas coast. On that Monday, August 15th at 5pm the NHC issued bulletins for a 45mph tropical storm.

Brawl at Disney

Viral photo A brawl captured on camera at DisneyLand's Toontown on Saturday, July 6, 2019.

VIDEO: Brutal family brawl breaks out at Disneyland's Toontown

A brawl between relatives broke out this past weekend at Disneyland and it was all captured on camera, local media report.

DWI weekend

Harris County Precinct 4

MUG SHOTS: 14 arrested for DWI over Fourth of July weekend, Precinct 4 says

More than a dozen people were arrested last weekend for driving while intoxicated in Precinct 4, according to Harris County Constable Mark Herman.

Deputy's cause of death

HCSO Deputy Omar Diaz is seen in this undated image.

Cause of death released for deputy who collapsed at stabbing scene

The cause of death was released Monday for a Harris County deputy who collapsed at the scene of a stabbing during the weekend.

On this day

Getty Images Spice Girls (L-R) Victoria Beckham, Melanie Chisholm (Mel C), Geri Halliwell, Emma Bunton and Melanie Brown (Mel B) pose for a photocall at the Royal Observatory, Greenwich ahead of their news conference later today on June 28, 2007, in…

In 1996, the Spice Girls released their debut single “Wannabe” in the U.K.

