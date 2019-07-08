MUG SHOTS: 14 arrested for DWI over Fourth of July weekend, Precinct 4 says

Harris County Precinct 4

More than a dozen people were arrested last weekend for driving while intoxicated in Precinct 4, according to Harris County Constable Mark Herman.

Herman said 14 drivers were stopped for traffic violations and showed signs of intoxication.

"Drinking and driving is not tolerated in Precinct 4. If you choose to drive drunk, you choose to go to jail," Herman said.

All suspects were arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail, charged with driving while intoxicated.

Herman said Daniel Musgrove and Salmeron Fermin had two previous DWI charges and Miguel Guerrero was driving drunk with a 3-year-old child in his vehicle.

