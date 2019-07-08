Cause of death released for deputy who collapsed at stabbing scene

Deputy Omar Diaz is seen in this undated image.

HOUSTON - The cause of death was released Monday for a Harris County deputy who collapsed at the scene of a stabbing during the weekend.

Deputy Omar Diaz, 39, died early Saturday from a blood clot in his lungs that traveled from another part of his body, according to the medical examiner’s office. The manner of death was ruled natural.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said Diaz was securing the area near the 7500 block of Stone Pine Lane near Blazey Drive, where a woman had been stabbed several times. The sheriff said Diaz collapsed and was rushed to North Cypress Medical Center, but could not be revived.

Diaz was a 10-year veteran of the department.

Funeral arrangements are still being made, officials said.

