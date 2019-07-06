Sheriff: Deputy dies after suffering medical emergency while responding to stabbing

A Harris County sheriff’s deputy has died after experiencing a medical emergency while responding to a scene.

HOUSTON - A Harris County sheriff’s deputy has died after experiencing a medical emergency while responding to a scene.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a tweet Saturday that the deputy was responding to a stabbing in northwest Houston when he suffered an unknown medical crisis.

The deputy was rushed to Northwest Hospital, but doctors were unable to revive him; he passed away, Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez asked people to keep the deputy’s family in their prayers.

The deputy’s identity and cause of death have not been released. The medical emergency was not related to the stabbing.

It is with great sadness that we must report the passing of our deputy. He was out on a stabbing scene this morning when he experienced a medical emergency. He was taken to Northwest Hospital but doctors were unable to revive him. Please keep him and his family in your prayers. pic.twitter.com/RncU2qYOVz — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) July 6, 2019

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.