News 2 Know: Windy Wednesday, deadly crash near Spring and more

It's Wednesday, and it's also National Good Samaritan Day. We've got a collection of some stories that focus on these people who help their fellow man here.

On this day in 1930, Clyde Tombaugh announced the discovery of Pluto at the Lowell Observatory.

It's a very windy start to the day, with chances of strong thunderstorms possible by this afternoon. Meteorologist Justin Stapleton has a look at the forecast.

Courtesy Christopher Rodriguez via CNN Keila Ruby Flores, a mother of three, was sitting in a vehicle's passenger seat when a large rock smashed through the windshield and hit her.

With his girlfriend Keila seated next to him and her three children in the back, Christopher Rodriguez was driving on a cool, clear Saturday night. Read more >

KPRC Authorities block a road near Spring, Texas, after a deadly crash March 13, 2019.

A deadly crash was under investigation Wednesday near Spring. Read more >

KPRC A bullet hole is seen in a car at a gas station in the Highlands area of Harris County, Texas, on March 13, 2019.

A woman was shot in the buttocks Wednesday in Highlands, deputies said. Read more >

Testimony was at times emotional Tuesday during a House Human Services Committee hearing in Austin as lawmakers heard differing opinions on a proposed law that would require child care facilities to install cameras. Read more >

Stunning details continue to emerge in an alleged multi-million-dollar bribery plot that, just a day after exploding into public view, has exposed what federal prosecutors describe as a corrupt exchange of wealth, fame and influence for admissions to the nation's most elite universities. Read more >

Four months after the Camp Fire destroyed Paradise, California, the Koski family found a new home in Texas thanks to generous strangers. Read more >

