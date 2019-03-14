UH, UT baseball recruits accused of sexually assaulting, kicking underage girls

NACOGDOCHES, Texas - Two college baseball recruits are accused of a disturbing crime in Nacogdoches.

Last year, Triston Smith, 18, signed to play baseball at the University of Houston and Jacek Karczewski, 17, signed with the University of Texas.

Investigators said Smith, Karczewski and 18-year-old Karlus Flanagan were at Smith's house on Feb. 20 when two underage girls came over around 11:30 p.m.

The girls were served vodka and one of them was sexually assaulted by Smith and Karczewski on Smith's father's bed, according to court documents.

After the sexual assault, authorities said Karczewski kicked her while brandishing a long-barreled gun. The girl told authorities that Smith and Flanagan were inside the room during the assault.

The other girl told authorities that she was kicked by Karczewski after being served vodka, court documents said.

Flanagan told authorities he witnessed Karczewski kick the first victim while brandishing a rifle. He also told authorities that it was a real gun, according to court documents.

Smith was charged with sexual assault. Karczewski is charged with two counts of aggravated assault and sexual assault. It is not clear if Flanagan will be charged.

According to KETK in Nacogdoches, both Smith and Karczewski were star baseball players at Nacogdoches High School.

Since both were charged with a felony, neither will be eligible to participate in UIL competition.

Here is a statement from UH:

“We are aware of the serious allegations and are currently monitoring of the situation. At this time we will have no further comment.”

