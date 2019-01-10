News 2 Know: Two stabbed in workplace violence incident, rodeo tickets on sale and more

Happy Thursday! Today is National Bittersweet Chocolate Day, which is great for baking so celebrate the day with some brownies or another chocolate dessert, (or just enjoy a piece by itself if you don't have much of a sweet tooth).

Today's Weather

Chilly weather is back, and a cold front is on the way. Meteorologist Britta Merwin has a quick look at the forecast.

Local News

KPRC2 The scene where a worker was killed in a workplace violence incident at Orizon Industries on Jan. 9, 2019.

One person is dead and another severely injured after a workplace violence incident at a business north of Brookshire, according to authorities. Read more >

A Houston man who has the same first name as one of the suspects in the Jazmine Barnes case said he’s received messages from strangers who have mistaken him for Eric Black Jr.​ ​​​​​​Read more >

KPRC2

A Houston-based nonprofit that takes the time to feed and provide medicine for stray dogs and cats in north Houston has been targeted by burglars. Read more >



Texas News

KPRC2

President Donald Trump will visit the U.S.-Mexico border in Texas for the first time on Thursday amid an extended government shutdown with no deal in sight.​​​​​​​ Read more >

National News

CNN Image It's still safe to fly during the shutdown. But there may be some issues.

Despite the government shutdown, millions of travelers still pass through the country's airports every day.​​​​​​​ Read more >

Rodeo Excitement

Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo

Rodeo fans listen up: Individual rodeo tickets will go on sale on Thursday on the Houston Rodeo website at 10 a.m. Read more >

