Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo 2019 tickets on sale Thursday

HOUSTON - Rodeo fans listen up: Individual rodeo tickets will go on sale on Thursday on the Houston Rodeo website at 10 a.m.

The online waiting room will open at 9:30 a.m., and customers in the Waiting Room will be randomly selected to enter the store to purchase tickets at 10 a.m.

Ticket prices start at $20, plus a $4 convenience fee. To access your purchased tickets, download the AXS mobile app and login with the email used to purchase tickets.

Don't forget, 2019 #RODEOHOUSTON tickets go on sale tomorrow, Jan. 10 at 10 am! Online waiting room opens at 9:30 am. Learn more >> https://t.co/UaauJYSblH pic.twitter.com/D8rJK74Dzb — RODEOHOUSTON (@RODEOHOUSTON) January 9, 2019

The show runs from Feb. 25 – March 17.

How to purchase tickets and avoid fees

In addition to the rodeo website, tickets can be purchased via the AXS mobile app, by phone at 855-239-7207, beginning Friday, Jan. 11 or in person at the NRG Park Box Office, with no service charge, beginning Friday, Jan. 11 at 10 a.m. The NRG Park Box Office is located on the south end of NRG Stadium, at the Westridge entrance.

All tickets will be delivered electronically via Flash Mobile Delivery. Rodeo officials say the tickets will be delivered within 48 hours.

NRG Park Box Office Hours

Monday - Friday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more details, go to the Houston Rodeo FAQ page.

