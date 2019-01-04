LIVE STREAM: Houston Rodeo releases 2019 entertainment lineup

HOUSTON - The Houston Rodeo is still playing coy when it comes to their lineup, but a ticket seller may have formally spilled the beans Thursday afternoon with rodeo ticket sales appearing on its website.
The lineup shown on Ticketmaster, a resale site, appears to be the same as the lineup that was leaked last week. When users click on the "get tickets" option, a map of the venue appears for selections.
However, as of this writing, the ticket options have disappeared.
The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo told KPRC they don’t know how Ticketmaster got the information, and that its official ticket seller is AXS. The rodeo said it plans to make the official announcement Thursday at 7 p.m.
Here is the lineup, as shown on Ticketmaster’s website.
FEB 25
Houston Rodeo w/ Kacey Musgraves
FEB 26
Houston Rodeo w/ Prince Royce
FEB 27
Houston Rodeo w/ Brooks and Dunn
FEB 28
Houston Rodeo w/ Luke Bryan
MAR 1
Houston Rodeo w/ Cardi B
MAR 2
Houston Rodeo w/ Turnpike Troubadours
MAR 3
Houston Rodeo w/ Panic! at the Disco
MAR 4
Houston Rodeo w/ Old Dominion
MAR 5
Houston Rodeo w/ Camila Cabello
MAR 6
Houston Rodeo w/ Luke Combs
MAR 7
Houston Rodeo w/ Tim McGraw
MAR 8
Houston Rodeo w/ Zedd
MAR 9
Houston Rodeo w/ Kane Brown
MAR 10
Houston Rodeo w/ Los Tigres del Norte
MAR 11
Houston Rodeo w/ Zac Brown Band
MAR 12
Houston Rodeo w/ Kings of Leon
MAR 13
Houston Rodeo w/ Santana
MAR 14
Houston Rodeo w/ Chris Stapleton
MAR 15
Houston Rodeo w/ Cody Johnson Band
MAR 16
Houston Rodeo w/ Brad Paisley
MAR 17
Houston Rodeo w/ George Strait
