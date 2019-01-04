LIVE STREAM: Houston Rodeo releases 2019 entertainment lineup

HOUSTON - The Houston Rodeo is still playing coy when it comes to their lineup, but a ticket seller may have formally spilled the beans Thursday afternoon with rodeo ticket sales appearing on its website.

The lineup shown on Ticketmaster, a resale site, appears to be the same as the lineup that was leaked last week. When users click on the "get tickets" option, a map of the venue appears for selections.

However, as of this writing, the ticket options have disappeared.

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo told KPRC they don’t know how Ticketmaster got the information, and that its official ticket seller is AXS. The rodeo said it plans to make the official announcement Thursday at 7 p.m.

Here is the lineup, as shown on Ticketmaster’s website.

FEB 25

Houston Rodeo w/ Kacey Musgraves



FEB 26

Houston Rodeo w/ Prince Royce

FEB 27

Houston Rodeo w/ Brooks and Dunn

FEB 28

Houston Rodeo w/ Luke Bryan

MAR 1

Houston Rodeo w/ Cardi B

MAR 2

Houston Rodeo w/ Turnpike Troubadours

MAR 3

Houston Rodeo w/ Panic! at the Disco

MAR 4

Houston Rodeo w/ Old Dominion

MAR 5

Houston Rodeo w/ Camila Cabello

MAR 6

Houston Rodeo w/ Luke Combs

MAR 7

Houston Rodeo w/ Tim McGraw

MAR 8

Houston Rodeo w/ Zedd

MAR 9

Houston Rodeo w/ Kane Brown

MAR 10

Houston Rodeo w/ Los Tigres del Norte

MAR 11

Houston Rodeo w/ Zac Brown Band

MAR 12

Houston Rodeo w/ Kings of Leon

MAR 13

Houston Rodeo w/ Santana

MAR 14

Houston Rodeo w/ Chris Stapleton

MAR 15

Houston Rodeo w/ Cody Johnson Band

MAR 16

Houston Rodeo w/ Brad Paisley

MAR 17

Houston Rodeo w/ George Strait

