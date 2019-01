The scene where a worker was killed in a workplace violence incident at Orizon Industries on Jan. 9, 2019.

WALLER COUNTY, Texas - One person is dead and another has been flown to a hospital with injuries after a workplace violence incident at a business north of Brookshire, according to authorities.

The incident happened at Orizon Industries, a steel fabrication company, near the intersection of FM 362 and FM 529.

It is not clear what what led up to the incident.

