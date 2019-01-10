McAllen prepares for President Donald Trump's border visit

MCALLEN, Texas - President Donald Trump will visit the U.S.-Mexico border in Texas for the first time on Thursday amid an extended government shutdown with no deal in sight.

Trump will travel to McAllen on Air Force One with Texas Sens. Ted Cruz and John Cornyn, their offices confirmed.

The Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol Sector is the busiest by far. Agents in the sector capture thousands of immigrants crossing the border illegally every week.

The promise of a barrier along the southern border has always been a signature issue for Trump, first as a candidate, then as president. He said he will not agree to reopen the government without the promise of $5.7 billion for a physical barrier, among other things.

Democratic leaders said they will not provide that funding.

In McAllen, the president will be briefed in person about the situation on the ground, which he recently called a "growing humanitarian and security crisis."

On Wednesday, Trump threatened again to declare a national emergency to fund the barrier or wall without Congress by redirecting other government funds if a deal to reopen the government is not reached soon.

Political scientists and legal experts agree that, while not unprecedented, that move would draw immediate legal challenges.

Trump first visited the U.S.-Mexico border as commander-in-chief in 2017 in California to look at border wall prototypes. First lady Melania Trump visited immigrant children at a shelter along the southern border near McAllen, also in 2017.

