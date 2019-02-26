News 2 Know: Katy school board candidate under fire, remembering Selena and more

Welcome to Tuesday! It's also Spay Day USA. So, as Bob Barker used to say, "Help control the pet population. Have your pet spayed or neutered."
On this day in 1935, Robert Watson-Watt first demonstrated radio detecting and ranging. Today, we know it as RADAR.
Man's new truck stolen from Popeyes parking lot while he was working
Noe Nunez wasn't upset when he got into a wreck because he had other plans. Read more >
Katy activist running for school board under fire for campaign website
An activist known for demanding transparency, honesty and integrity from Katy Independent School District is facing heavy criticism. Read more >
Man drives on rims for 20 miles during wild police chase
Sparks were flying and lights were flashing as deputies chased a pickup truck that failed to yield during a traffic stop. Read more >
A look at Houston's worst commutes
Houston traffic can be a nightmare, whether it's day or night. Read more >
Educators have been skeptical of Dan Patrick. Will they support his teacher pay raise plan?
Earlier this month, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick backed out of a Tea Party event in Tarrant County to join President Donald Trump for a rally at the border. Read more >
President Donald Trump arrives in Vietnam for 2nd meeting with Kim Jong Un
President Donald Trump has arrived in Vietnam for a second meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un aimed at getting Kim to give up nuclear weapons in exchange for relief from sanctions hobbling his economy and better relations with the U.S. and other nations. Read more >
Kacey Musgraves honors Selena with 'Como la Flor' cover at Houston Rodeo
Kacey Musgraves not only opened the Houston Rodeo on Monday night, she did it by paying tribute to one of the biggest stars to ever play the event. Read more >
