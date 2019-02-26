'Hell on earth': Rodeogoers recount taking Uber, Lyft for Houston Rodeo

HOUSTON - Apparently the bull riding isn't the only rough ride at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

Many rodeogoers are complaining about the high cost of using ride-sharing apps either to and from the rodeo.

People didn't just have a problem with the high prices. Some mentioned how the dropoffs and pickups were disorganized or a 'nightmare.'

The ride-sharing location for pickup/dropoff is in the Green Lot to the west side of NRG Stadium.

Here's a sampling of comments from a quick Twitter search:

Cristal

F*** Uber and Lyft for charging 100$+ last night after the rodeo..

ernesto

Rodeo tonight. And we’re taking the Metro because I paid $113 for a Lyft from the cookoff on Friday lol smh

Very Serious Goat

@lyft your @RODEOHOUSTON pickup tent was a total s***show. Some riders were getting specified pickups. Others got ambiguous useless confirmations. Rodeo staff didnt know what to do. Incredible disaster. A regular cab line would have been better

Jeff

Taking @lyft from the Houston rodeo is hell on earth

kimberly

Uber to the rodeo from my house was $13. Then from the rodeo to my house was $64 Uber and $57 Lyft.

Danny

You love rodeo season in Houston until 8 mile Uber rides are $70

Daenerys

Last night what is normally an $8 Lyft was $35. Rodeo got these companies bugging tf out

Kevin

We tried it Saturday night after Cookoff and it was chaos, we walked down to S. main and called @lyft from there

lou in htown

@lyft and @Uber the process at @RODEOHOUSTON for picking up is a nightmare. @RODEOHOUSTON they allow drivers to pull over and wait. When the line should be constantly moving. Needs to be a constant flow . Just like at airports.

Danette

Yep I know a lot of people that were over charged

Tarah

Tried to take Lyft on Saturday, the price jumped from $25 to $70 in 20 minutes and a car was never assigned! We ended up taking the rail downtown and grabbing a Lyft there.

Eric

Friendswood to cookoff....$45. Cook off to Friendswood....$248.

Scott

$20 to get there and around $100 to leave.

What's been your experience? Let us know in the comments below.

Lyft issued a statement to KPRC2 Tuesday evening that read, "Due to the popularity of the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo, there are more people requesting Lyft rides than there are drivers to provide them. We are monitoring the crowds, communicating with drivers and offering incentives for those who can drive. Still, this heightened demand is causing some areas to experience prime time pricing, which serves to incentivize drivers to head to areas with increased demand. Lyft acknowledges that with large crowds the wait time could be longer than usual, but we hope to make it easier by providing charging stations and refreshments. We are doing everything we can to ensure that there are enough drivers available to help people move around."

