Authorities still searching for third victim, black box after plane crash

ANAHUAC, Texas - The search continues Tuesday for the body of the third victim aboard an Amazon Prime air cargo jet that crashed Saturday and the plane's black boxes, a key to determining what may have caused the crash.

The recovery mission has been very challenging with Tuesday’s bad weather and the very thick mud in Trinity Bay.

According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, crews have not made progress in the two days since locating the bodies of the two other victims.

Authorities are using cadaver dogs to search on land, and KPRC2 has seen airboats in the water littered with wreckage.

Investigators said the flight encountered rough weather before it went down, breaking into pieces and killing the three people on board.

Some of the search crews are equipped with monitoring devices to capture "pings" from the 767's flight data recorder and cockpit voice recorder, but as of Monday, they had not heard anything.

A source identified the victims as Capt. Ricky Blakely, Capt. Sean Archuleta and Officer Conrad Aska.

Wreaths were placed near a staging area in their honor. The FBI says the victim’s family members are scheduled to visit the site Tuesday, but they will not speak publicly.

The Red Cross has been helping the families.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.