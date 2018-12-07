News 2 Know: Flooding possible, Bush library reopens and more

It's Friday, and it is also the 77th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor. More than 3,500 Americans were killed during the attack that drew our country into World War II.

A flash flood watch has been issued for the Houston region from noon Friday to noon Saturday. Some very nasty weather is likely tonight, and flooding is possible. Meteorologist Britta Merwin has a look at the forecast.

Officials are issuing warnings ahead of Friday’s severe weather in order to keep everyone as safe as possible. Read more >

The Bush Presidential Library and Museum will reopen Friday, and the grave site where former President George H.W. Bush was buried next to his late wife and daughter will reopen Saturday. Read more >

Former Major League Baseball infielders Luis Valbuena and José Castillo were killed in a car crash Thursday in Venezuela after playing in the country's winter league, their team said. Read more >

The state’s largest liquor chain -- Spec’s Wine, Spirits and Finer Foods -- is suing the Texas Alcohol Beverage Commission for “abusive regulatory overreach” over an enforcement action that dragged on for almost two years before falling apart in administrative proceedings last year, court documents show. Read more >

The US economy added 155,000 jobs in November. The unemployment rate remained at 3.7% Read more >

It's no surprise, but Drake is the king of Spotify: He is the platform's most-streamed artist of the year globally. Read more >

