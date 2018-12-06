Houston gets its turn to say goodbye to George H.W. Bush

Former President George H.W. Bush looks on before Game Five of the 2017 World Series between the Houston Astros and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Minute Maid Park on October 29, 2017, in Houston.

HOUSTON - Houston will say goodbye to former President George H.W. Bush during a funeral Thursday at the church he attended for decades.

America’s 41st president died late Friday at his home in the Tanglewood neighborhood. He was 94.

Mourners spent Wednesday night paying their respects to the former president as he lay in repose at St. Martin’s Episcopal Church since his return to Houston after his state funeral in Washington.

Bush was remembered as a heroic leader and a loving father by eulogists who included his biographer, friends and his son, former President George W. Bush.

Thursday’s funeral begins at 10 a.m. and is closed to the public.

After the service, George H.W. Bush will be taken by train to College Station, where he will be buried on the grounds of his presidential library, next to former first lady Barbara Bush and their daughter, Robin.

