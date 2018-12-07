Weather authorities issue warnings ahead of severe weather

HOUSTON - Officials are issuing warnings ahead of Friday’s severe weather in order to keep everyone as safe as possible.

The Houston area is expecting to see anywhere from 2 to 6 inches of rain, which could cause some street flooding.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood watch that goes into effect at noon, ahead of the incoming weather.

While the rain is expected to start Friday evening, the worst of the weather is expected to move through the area late Friday night and into Saturday morning.

VIDEO: Local weather authorities talk about what to expect for Friday night

Officials are focusing on areas along Cypress Creek, Little Cypress Creek and Cedar Bayou, and other areas in the northern part of Harris County, which are expected to be the hardest-hit due to a front in the area.

The Houston Fire Department has a high water rescue vehicle on standby in the Greenspoint area and is ready to use it to help people who may get stranded in the severe weather.

Should the front move, the metro area could be facing the most severe part of the weather system, which could cause issues for the bayous.

The San Jacinto River Authority (SJRA) has established a 24-hour work schedule and is ready to help those who find themselves in trouble.

“We have fueled generators in place and continue to monitor the weather,” the SJRA said. “We’ve exercised all of our equipment and intend to activate our reservoir ops center and will remain active throughout the duration of this event.”

Weather authorities are urging people to clean out their gutters and drains ahead of the storms in order to help ease water flow and help with flooding.

Though authorities are warning residents to prepare for heavy flooding, Houston’s Director of Hydrologic Operations Division and Meteorologist Jeff Lindner wants to emphasize that this will not be a Harvey repeat.

“If we had to compare it to one, I’m going to look at the Halloween 2015 event, where we did have some flooding in the county” Lindner said. “This is definitely not a Harvey, probably not a tax day or Memorial Day ’15, something lesser than that.”

The flash flood watch will be in effect until noon Saturday.

