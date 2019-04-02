News 2 Know: Nipsey Hussle suspect identified, World Autism Day and more

It's Tuesday, and it's also World Autism Awareness Day. Our own Britta Merwin went public with her family's own effort to spread awareness about Autism. She helped compile a guide of resources for other families dealing with Autism. You can read it here.

On this day in 1792, Congress passed the Coinage Act, which created the United States Mint and created some of the country's first standardized currency.

Today's Weather

Another chilly start, but the afternoon will be spectacular. Meteorologist Britta Merwin has a look at the forecast.

Don't forget! You can keep track of the radar and forecast throughout the day at click2houston.com/weather or by downloading the Frank's Free Forecast app.

Trending right now

LAPD via CNN Eric Holder

Nipsey Hussle was among four people standing by a car when gunfire erupted outside the rapper's The Marathon Clothing store in Los Angeles, video from a surveillance camera trained on the parking lot shows. Read more >

Local News

KPRC2 Antonio Armstrong Jr.

The trial for the murder case against 19-year-old Antonio Armstrong Jr. is set to begin Tuesday, but before the jury comes into the courtroom, the judge has to rule on allowing or suppressing crucial evidence that would help the prosecution. Read more >

Bayous can be beautiful and sometimes serene-looking bodies of water gliding though rural, suburban and urban neighborhoods all around us. Read more >

Texas News

iStock/33ft

Whereas the first half of the women's Elite Eight games saw No. 1 seeds fall, the second half went according to seed with Baylor and Notre Dame advancing to the Final Four. Read more >

National News

Contributed photo/Lucy Cahill

As a way to highlight the number of immigrant deaths at the border between the United States and Mexico, Jason De Leon and his students have created an exhibit featuring 3,034 toe-tags. Read more >

Wake Up 2 Spring

© Brandpoint

All this week on KPRC2 News Today, we are helping you Wake Up 2 Spring. Read more >

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.