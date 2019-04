A photo showing the plant fire in Crosby on April 2, 2019.

HOUSTON - A large plume of smoke and flames could be seen Tuesday rising from a chemical plant in Crosby after residents reported hearing an explosion in the area.

Here are some of the social media posts coming from the area, as well as from miles away, where the pillar of smoke could be seen rising from the Crosby area.

Hardy near aldine bender #click2houston #northhouston not Crosby explosion Posted by Danny Raymond on Tuesday, April 2, 2019

My view from Ramsey road off Ramsey Loop. Posted by Jackie Mangum on Tuesday, April 2, 2019

From my driveway in the Newport subdivision in Crosby. Posted by Scott Robertson on Tuesday, April 2, 2019

Smoke plume very visible from Seabrook Posted by Jeneé Sensat on Tuesday, April 2, 2019

From my back yard. In Baytown TX Posted by Brenda Elizabeth Ellis on Tuesday, April 2, 2019

I felt this explosion The windows shook and the dogs started to bark Posted by Marsha Butschek on Tuesday, April 2, 2019

From 1942 and bohemian Posted by Tara Palmer on Tuesday, April 2, 2019

What’s this other fire near 45n and beltway 8 Posted by Jason Gomez on Tuesday, April 2, 2019

Wilson rd and FM1960 in Humble. Posted by Phil Adams on Tuesday, April 2, 2019

What is going on near Beltway 8 and Imperial Valley? @KHOU @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/lTmZLXjFN0 — Kalon Key (@KalonKey) April 2, 2019

Sitting at the Crosby Kindergarten school where my youngest son is. KMCO is less than 1/4 mile from the plant that is on fire @MichaelBerrySho @FOX26Houston @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/aADjhuqAoJ — Sarah Harvey (@bertswife13) April 2, 2019

@KPRC2 This is from First Baptist Church in Crosby, about 1/4 mi. from KMCO. Taken about 45 min ago by Gene Talbot. pic.twitter.com/F1NqupgqV2 — TexasRed143 (@TexasRed143) April 2, 2019

