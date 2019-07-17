News 2 Know: Deadly shootout in Channelview, dust-up at Astros game and more

Good Wednesday morning from Click2Houston.com.

On this day 50 years ago, the Apollo 11 astronauts were just three days away from their landing on the moon. We’ve got a special airing at 7 p.m. that will take you through Houston’s role in the historic mission. We’re also running a contest with tonight’s special. You can get all the details at Click2Houston.com/contests.

Today’s weather

Look for another hot day with only a slim chance of a pop-up shower or thunderstorm. Check Justin’s full forecast for all the details.

2 dead after shootout at Channelview home

Two men are dead after a shootout at a house in Channelview, deputies said. According to authorities, the incident happened just before 3 a.m. at a home on Pecan Street near Market Street. Read more

Angels, Astros nearly come to blows after wild pitch hits Marisnick

Getty Images ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - JULY 16: Jake Marisnick #6 of the Houston Astros is hit by a pitch in the sixth inning of the MLB game against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on July 16, 2019 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Victor…

The Houston Astros expected the Angels to retaliate against Jake Marisnick in his first game versus Los Angeles since his violent home-plate collision with catcher Jonathan Lucroy. Read more

‘It was go or no go’: Gene Kranz recalls Apollo 11 mission

KPRC2 Former NASA flight director Gene Kranz talks about the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11.

The Apollo 11 lunar landing is a moment that changed history. Fifty years later, key leaders, such as Apollo 11 Lunar Landing Flight Director Gene Kranz, remember it as if it were yesterday. Read more

El Chapo to be sentenced today

Copyright 2019 CNN Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzmán

When Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman is sentenced Wednesday in federal court in Brooklyn, New York, it could be the last time the public -- and even some members of his family -- ever see him in person. Read more

On this day

Public domain via Wikimedia Commons 1729: Catherine the Great, the most renowned and the longest-ruling female leader of Russia, is born Sophia Augusta Fredericka in Stettin, Pomerania, Kingdom of Prussia. She came to power as empress following a coup and the assassination of…

In 1762, Catherine II becomes tsarina of Russia after a coup that saw her husband, Peter III, assassinated. She would go on to be Russia's longest-ruling female monarch.

